By Loshaun Dixon

Police are investigating a homicide in Saddlers after a man was found in the Mountain Area.

Police have indicated that sometime after 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Police responded to a report of a homicide at Saddlers Mountain. “A man was found dead with several wounds to his body.”

No further details were given about the incident were given but the Observer understands it was the body of a young male from the area. Further details would be provided when known.