BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police are investigating an incident in which a female juvenile was sexually assaulted in the Basseterre area on November 30.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime before midday on Monday, a male assailant held the female around her throat from the back and took her into an abandoned house where he physically and sexually assaulted her. The assailant then fled the scene.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. The Police are making a special appeal to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 662-7077. You may also contact your nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707, where information can be given anonymously.