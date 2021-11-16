The Police in St Kitts and Nevis are investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred over the weekend in which 43-year-old Kenrick Simmonds of Bird Rock was injured.

According to the Police sometime around 1:00 a.m. on November 13, 2021, Simmonds was leaving a bar in Buckley’s area when a lone gunman fired several shots at him. He received a gunshot wound to his arm, which also entered his chest. He was transported to the JNF General Hospital where he is currently warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Simmonds is the son of the First Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and only living National Hero Sir Kennedy Simmonds.