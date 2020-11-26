BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred in Dieppe Bay in which a pedestrian was struck.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on November 24. It involved motor van TA 192, owned by James Gardiner of Parson’s Village, but was being driven by Keanu Gardiner also of Parson’s Village, and a six-year-old pedestrian of Dieppe Bay.

Gardiner was traveling along the Island Main Road in Dieppe Bay heading to St. Paul’s. When he got in the vicinity of the Dieppe Bay Lawn, he collided with the pedestrian. She was, at the time, crossing the street in front of a stationary omnibus from the mountain side to the seaside of the road.

The pedestrian sustained bruises and swelling to her face and legs and was transported to the JNF General Hospital by the Emergency Medical Service via ambulance. She is currently warded in a stable condition at the hospital. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.