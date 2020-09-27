Basseterre, St. Kitts — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating the death of 59-year-old Sandra Adams, who was found dead in her home on September 26.

The RSCNPF responded to a call from Emergency Medical Service Personnel from Adams’s home in the Stonefort Heights Project. Upon their arrival, Adams was found unresponsive in her room with a cord wrapped about her neck.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and the RSCNPF are investigating the matter. Personnel from the Forensic Unit visited and processed the scene. An autopsy is expected to be carried out soon to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.