POLICE ISSUE WARRANT FOR ARREST OF JESUS VALDEZ

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of escaped prisoner Jesus Valdez of Market Street for the offence of Escaping Lawful Confinement. Jesus Valdez is being asked to present himself to the nearest police station.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact her majesty’s prison at 465-2241 ext. 4386, the Basseterre police station at 465-2241, the nearest police station or the crime hotline by dialing 707. All information shared will be treated as confidential.
WANTED
NAME: JESUS VALDEZ
ADDRESS: MARKET STREET
D.O.B: 01-02-2002
AGE: 20 YEARS
BIRTHPLACE: DOMINICAN
REPUBLIC
COMPLEXION: FAIR
HAIR: BLACK
EYES: BROWN
HEIGHT: 5’4”
BUILD: SLIM
