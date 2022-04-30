POLICE ISSUE WARRANT FOR ARREST OF JESUS VALDEZ

- Advertisement -

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of escaped prisoner Jesus Valdez of Market Street for the offence of Escaping Lawful Confinement. Jesus Valdez is being asked to present himself to the nearest police station.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact her majesty’s prison at 465-2241 ext. 4386, the Basseterre police station at 465-2241, the nearest police station or the crime hotline by dialing 707. All information shared will be treated as confidential.

WANTED

NAME: JESUS VALDEZ

ADDRESS: MARKET STREET

D.O.B: 01-02-2002

AGE: 20 YEARS

BIRTHPLACE: DOMINICAN

REPUBLIC

COMPLEXION: FAIR

HAIR: BLACK

EYES: BROWN

HEIGHT: 5’4”

BUILD: SLIM

