Police are currently investigating an incident in which a young female was sexually assaulted in the western part of the island Saturday.

The incident was reported at about 5:25 a.m, and preliminary reports indicate a male assailant took personal items from the female and sexually assaulted her in her home, police said.A man is in police custody and assisting with the investigation, which are ongoing.

Police as anyone who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091.

The public may also contact the nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707 with information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Supermarket

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Basseterre at about 4:50 p.m. Friday when two masked men entered a Supermarket on the Island Main Road and demanded money from one of the cashiers.

The men, who appeared to be armed, took a sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene, police said, adding no one was injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, the nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.