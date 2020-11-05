BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — With the festive season fast approaching, Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry is reminding citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis that all social activities have been suspended unless an application has been made for approval and written permission is given by the Commissioner of Police.

Superintendent Henry quoted the regulation prohibiting anyone from hosting, attending or visiting any social activity in a public place. He explained that a public place covers any space, whether indoor or outdoor, privately or publicly owned, which is accessible to the public via payment, or invitation, whether expressed or implied.

“Whether you are having it (an event) in a public place like in the square, in Warner Park or at your home, whether in your house or in your yard, it becomes a public place as long as the public is invited, and so you require permission,” said Superintendent Henry.

The letter requesting permission to host an event can be submitted at the Basseterre Police Station, or emailed to officeofcommissioner@police.kn. Superintendent Henry noted that the Police Force will simplify the process for persons to apply.

“We are working on a website where people can apply online to reduce contact with anyone bringing or picking up a letter,” concluded Henry. “Very soon we will launch this website.”