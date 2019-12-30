The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force was given the Annual Welfare Appeal Award for 2019 for helping the Salvation Army bring cheer and supplies to those in need during the holiday season. At a brief ceremony Dec. 24.

The award was presented to Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy by Major Roxroy Campbell, who pastors the Salvation Army Church in recognition for making a significant contribution to the Army’s welfare appeal for four consecutive years.As in previous years, money was collected from Police Officers and the civilian staff who work with the Police.

At the ceremony at his office, the Commissioner handed over a donation of approximately $1,600, the largest contribution of all four years. An additional $500 was presented to Major Campbell by Captain Walter Bass on behalf of the Police Cooperative Credit Union.

“This is the fourth year that the Police, now under the baton of Commissioner Hilroy Brandy, has partnered with the Salvation Army to reach out to persons who are unfortunate or victims of emergencies and disasters…May we continue to work with one another and support those who are weak,” said Pastor at the Salvation Army, Major Roxroy Campbell, who presented the plaque to the Commissioner.

Pastor Campbell said, so far, the Salvation Army has given out over 200 food hampers throughout the Federation with more to go before the end of the season. Recent visits included the Cardin Home, the Grange Nursing Home and the JNF Hospital, with the group planning to revisit the hospital and Her Majesty’s Prison before the year ends.

“I want to thank God and thank the Police Officers…it is not easy to deal with crime and violence, but with God’s grace and strength he carries us through each day,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy thanked the Pastor for the award,, and in turn commended the organization for its outstanding years of service to the Federation, and pledged the Force would continue to help the organization in any way they could going forward.