Police Recruits To Graduate On Thursday, February 8

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Police Recruit Course #46 is drawing to a close as the Passing Out Parade is set for Thursday, February 08, 2024.

Sixteen females and 10 males successfully completed the intense six months of police training which began in July 2023. There were 31 recruits enrolled at the start of training.

On Saturday, February 03, the recruits completed the Impact and Weapons Training sessions and covered the basics of riot training which included squad formations, command and control, crowd dispersal techniques and more. Sergeant Derrell Boon facilitated the training and commended the group, noting that they were able to overcome initial learning curves to demonstrate strength and courage.

Sunday, February 04, featured the recruits presenting on various historical sites and communities around St. Kitts and Nevis, which is an important component of tourism-oriented policing.

The main focus now, is to get the recruits ready to graduate on Thursday. Number 076 Special Constable Patrick Bradshaw, said the six months of training was “good and I am happy that we are close to the end.”

Number 445 Woman Police Constable (WPC) Recruit, Jerzelle Challenger, said that she is eagerly anticipating graduation. “I’m looking forward to passing out because [for] the march pass, the awards ceremony, I know a lot of people will be there cheering … and everyone on the course is looking to pass out,” she stated.

Number 470 Police Constable Recruit, Asean Woodley, reflected on the physical and mental challenges over the past six months and explained that it has built his character. “I would recommend other people to join the police force,” he expressed, adding that he is looking forward to becoming a full-fledged police officer.

Number 451 WPC Recruit, Joerecia Payne, said that she learnt a “quite a lot” during training and she is eager to undertake advanced training courses such as the Regional Security System’s Basic Training. She shared an important message with the public.

“Anything you start, ensure you finish it. Ensure that you give it your absolute best, that it is something you want and ensure that the end result is to your satisfaction,” explained WPC Recruit Payne.

The Passing Out Parade will be held at the Newtown Playing Field. Guests are to be seated by 4:30 p.m.