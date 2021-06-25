Police are searching for Purcel Hope a man who was last seen in Stapleton on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at about 7 p.m. wearing a black tam on his head, a brown shirt, green pants and no shoes.

They are appealing to the public if anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Purcel Hope to please contact the Basseterre police station at 465-2241,

the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707. All information shared will be treated as confidential.

Hope is 68 years old and is from Caunt Street Newtown. He is described to having a dark complexion, back and grey hair and 5’5 in height.