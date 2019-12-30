The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force circulated a poster Monday regarding a missing person, 21-year-old Charlvin Marks of Verchild’s Heights.

Marks is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with black eyes and hair, dark skin and a medium build. He has a scar on the centre of his nose and facial hair. He was last seen Thursday, Dec. 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. He was wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and was carrying a backpack and a T-square.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241 or contact the nearest police station.