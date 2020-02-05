The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is actively seeking ionformation the following missing persons:

Jabal Henry, 36, of Upper Cayon was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 walking along the Kim Collins Highway wearing a black shirt and long black pants. Henry is 5 feet 7 inches tall, of medium build and dark complexion.

Charlvin Marks, 21, of Verchild’s Heights was last seen leaving home Dec. 19 wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants, with a backpack on his back and carrying a T-square. Marks is 5 feet 11 inches tall, of medium build and dark complexion, and has a scar on the centre of his nose.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts either missing person is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, their nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.