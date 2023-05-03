Police Station Destroyed During Early Morning Riot in Suriname

A police station was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning and at least 10 trucks transporting wood were set ablaze as rioting took place in the village of Pikin Saron, an indigenous village of Kalina Amerindians in the Para District in Suriname.

Police have given no motive for the riot, but added that at least two police officers had sustained gunshot wounds.

The police public relations department said those injured were transported under police escort to the Academic Hospital in Paramaribo for medical treatment.

A joint police and soldier team has been sent to the area to restore order

Media reports said that gunmen had launched an attack on the checkpoint of Stichting Bosbeheer en Bostoezicht and that the suspects had also stolen vehicles belonging to the company.

CMC/