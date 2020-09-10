CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Stern words were voiced to junior police officers who break the law relating to the COVID-19 quarantine sites on Nevis, by Superintendent Lyndon David, Officer-in-charge of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Nevis Division. He noted that they will be penalized if caught.

Superintendent David warned offices stationed on Nevis while making a presentation at the Nevis Emergency Operation Centre Briefing at Long Point. He urged them not to be lured into breaking the existing COVID-19 Regulations.

“No police officer on site [is] supposed to tell anybody come and bring anything for anybody there. If I know that, that officer will be disciplined,” said Superintendent David. “I am saying to you my junior ranks, do not let people encourage you to breach these regulations. You are there to enforce it, and that we will do.”

Superintendent David noted that it has been brought to his attention that some persons are attempting to visit the quarantine sites on Nevis. He used the opportunity to remind members of the public of the dangers associated with their actions.

“I understand some of you, you have your relative there,” said David. “Some of them might be out of the Federation for some time but remember, it is better to be safe than sorry, you know the old saying?

“Let’s go through the process of the 14 days. When the results come back, yes, they are free to go because they are safe to come and mingle with you. This is opposed to later, when you find that one of them is positive. You might be older and you might have underlying [health] issues, and then you might be on your way to death.

“I am saying to you, please do not go visit the quarantine sites,” said David. “We are saying to you that once you adhere to the regulations, we will not have issues wherein we are seeing around the world where we have many deaths. We have seen many people have suffered because of COVID, once they would have recovered and tell the tale.”

The Statutory Rules and Orders No. 39 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (N0.14), relating to restriction and visitation states that no person shall visit or be permitted to visit (a) any place of quarantine or isolation, (b) any patient in a hospital or residential care establishment or facility including an elderly nursing home.

“If a person contravenes or fails to comply with the regulations,” said David, “they shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000, or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or both, and to forfeiture any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.”