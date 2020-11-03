CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Superintendent Lyndon David, Divisional Commander of the Nevis Division of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, is appealing to business operators and the general public to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously now that the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis have re-opened.

Supt. David was at the time presenting at the November 2 Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre Briefing.

He appealed to everyone to adhere to the established non-pharmaceutical measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

“The time has come when our borders have been officially opened. As a result the risk has increased. I am saying to persons that we will be seeing, coming to our shores, tourists and returning nationals,” said Supt. David. “It is now more important for everyone to preserve the results that we have gained thus far. Let us not fall back, embrace the protocols that have been handed down to us, so that we can continue to experience this good way of living with COVID-19.”

Supt. David issued a special appeal to business operators and those in charge of government offices not to be lax with COVID-19 protocol compliance in the face of potentially heightened risk.

“I appeal to all managers and supervisors of businesses and heads of government departments to intensify your efforts to ensure that persons entering your facilities are wearing face masks covering their nose and mouth, and to sanitize their hands,” said Supt. David.

“I’m also appealing to owners and operators of bars and restaurants to comply and enforce the protocols regarding COVID-19,” he said. “It is being observed that many of you are just looking more so for the business that you can conduct as opposed to the safety of our citizens. Remember you are at a higher risk as well because you are there interacting with persons coming in and out of your business places. Therefore we are saying to you, take it very seriously especially now that our borders have been opened.”

Secondary school students were also warned to take the pandemic more seriously and to wear masks in public places,” said Supt. David. “It has been observed that the older students have become complacent with respect to the COVID-19 protocols.

“It is observed that many of you are still not taking it seriously,” he said. “We are saying, this is the time, our borders are now open. We do not want anyone to feel its okay to interact with persons who come in and then all of a sudden you catch COVID and take it home to someone who might be ill or is in the vulnerable stages.”

Supt. David urged heads of sporting organisations to adhere to the protocols for players and spectators alike, noting that there have been a number of breaches.

“If you want the sporting activities to continue, ensure that you are playing your part,” said Supt. David. “Ensure that all sports players, managers and coaches comply. If need be, sanction them. If need be, eject persons from your facility, as opposed for the officials to come and say ‘Close down.’ Avoid that and you play your role to ensure that we are doing it well.”

Supt. David cautioned owners of passenger buses, taxis, catamarans and passenger ferries to comply with the COVID-19 protocols. He urged them to deny access to any passenger who refuses to comply with the requirements and to call the police or any available security personnel if they are met with any resistance.