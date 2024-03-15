Polytechnic Institute Under Construction And Coming Soon

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training’s Polytechnic Institute is coming soon.

“We know that not every child is academic so we are building the technical and vocational pillar of education. In that regard we have modified the High School Diploma; this was done after consultation nation-wide. Those on the committee were educators primarily and members of civil society,” said Minister Hanna-Martin.

“The High School Diploma will now incorporate technical and vocational certification as part of the qualification for the high school diploma.

“We are praying that as of September our students will be able to attend specialized and technical and vocational areas in the senior high school.” The institute will be located on the site of the former Bahamas Academy on Wulff Road.

The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training announced at the recent National Examination Awards ceremony that a “Coming Soon” sign has been erected for the institute which is presently under construction.