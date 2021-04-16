Disgraced financier Bernie Madoff died of natural causes yesterday at the age of 82 in prison..

His death came as he was behind bars serving a 150-year sentence for financial fraud totaling nearly $65B by one estimate, the largest scam of its type uncovered in US history.

Known early on as an investor whose advice regularly defied market dynamics, Madoff’s name eventually became synonymous with modern Ponzi schemes ( how they work ).