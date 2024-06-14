Pop-Up Men’s Health Clinic Initiative at Potter’s Cay Dock

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsPop-Up Men’s Health Clinic Initiative at Potter’s Cay Dock By Observer News - June 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Under the theme, 'Men's Health, Taking Control' the Ministry of Health and Wellness Male Health Initiative conducted a Mobile Pop-Up Clinic for Men on Monday, June 10, 2024 at Potter's Cay Dock. In an effort to screen the men's health, nurses reviewed the status of 'walk-in' patients through checks for blood pressure, heart rate, cholesterol, pulse, weight status, body mass index, and testings for diabetes and pre-diabetes. Six nurses conducted the clinic initiative. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Under the theme, ‘Men’s Health, Taking Control’ the Ministry of Health and Wellness Male Health Initiative conducted a Mobile Pop-Up Clinic for Men on Monday, June 10, 2024 at Potter’s Cay Dock. In an effort to screen the men’s health, nurses reviewed the status of ‘walk-in’ patients through checks for blood pressure, heart rate, cholesterol, pulse, weight status, body mass index, and testings for diabetes and pre-diabetes. Six nurses conducted the clinic initiative. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford) - Advertisement -