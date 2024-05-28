Pope Allegedly Used Bad Word.

- Advertisement -

The BBC has reported that Pope Francis, a religious leader of Argentinian origins, is reported to have used extremely derogatory language in an incident that could profoundly affect the Pope’s woke credentials.

The La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera newspapers had reported on Monday that the 87-year-old Pope made the derogatory remark in a private meeting a week ago when he was asked whether gay men should be allowed to train for the priesthood provided they remained celibate.

Pope Francis said they should not.

He is then believed to have continued by saying in Italian that there was, in the Church, already too much of an air of frociaggine, which could be translated into Anerican English as what is considered to be a highly offensive slur on homosexual men (although the same word has several meanings, not all offensive, in English.)

Although it was a meeting that happened behind closed doors, the Pope’s reported comments were first conveyed to the Italian tabloid website Dagospia.

Other Italian news agencies have since confirmed the Pope’s words citing numerous sources.

There has been shock at the Pope’s reported language at this private meeting, particularly as he has often talked publicly of being respectful towards gay people.

Progressive supporters of the Pope have long argued that while little has tangibly changed in terms of gay rights in Catholicism, Pope Francis has changed the tone of the Church’s attitude.

When asked about gay people early in his papacy, he hit the headlines by responding, “Who am I to judge?”

He recently created consternation among Catholic traditionalists by saying priests should be able to bless same-sex couples in some circumstances and has frequently talked of gay people being welcome in the Church.

Some had started to feel that he was laying the groundwork to ultimately permit gay men to train for the priesthood, as long as they remained celibate like other priests.

He not only shot that down in no uncertain terms at the conference, but some news agencies report that he used derogatory language on more than one occasion.

The Spanish-speaking Pope’s defenders point out that he does sometimes make mistakes in Italian colloquialisms, and suggest that he did not appreciate the level of offence he might have caused, (even though he did grow up in an Italian-speaking household in Argentina.)

Nevertheless, some outlets report that the Pope also said that gay people needed kicking out of seminaries whether they acted on their sexual tendencies or not. Seminaries are colleges where young men (or in some religions young women) study for the priesthood.

When asked if this was all the work of the devil the Vatican had no comment.

Traditionally the remedy for use of bad words was to wash out the mouth of the offender with soap and in the 1950s, several American schoolboards ruled in favour of washing out a pupil’s mouth with soap as a legitimate punishment. However such punishments have generally fallen out of use in modern times.

Source: BBC, news agencies.