Pope Francis in the Hospital Again for Abdominal Surgery.

By Editor-June 7th, 2023.

Pope Francis in hospital in Rome about to undergo abdominal surgery, the Vatican press office announced today.

“The Holy Father went to the Gemelli University Hospital where in the early afternoon he will undergo a surgical operation of laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall,” read a Vatican statement published on Wednesday.

The procedure was agreed in previous days by the medical team assisting the pontiff due to “a lacerated incisional hernia which is causing recurrent, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes”, the Vatican said.

The pope, 86, is expected to remain in the hospital for “several days” to allow full recovery.

This is the second time in recent months that Francis has been admitted to hospital.

At the end of March, a storm of television news crews and reporters gathered in front of the Gemelli where the pope was recuperating after a bout of bronchitis. He was discharged after three days.

In July 2021, he spent nearly two weeks at the same hospital for a delicate intestinal surgery.

Born in Argentina, Francis started his papacy in 2013 after then-pope Benedict XVI shocked the world by resigning.

Francis is the first pope to hail from the so-called Global South, a term meaning Latin America, Africa and much of Asia, which is today home to the bulk of Christians worldwide.

Source: Vatican Press Release, agencies.