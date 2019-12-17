Vehicle owners who drive onto the Charlestown Port pier to carry out drop-offs and pick-ups are now required to pay the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) a port entrance fee of EC$2.00, and in the case of businesses, a monthly charge of EC$50.00, as of Monday, Dec. 16.

NASPA’s Port Officer Sergeant Berlyn Webbe said the new process was going smoothly on the first day with the exception of a few challenges from some vehicle owners.

The new measure was instituted in an effort to enhance security and to better manage the facility, NASPA said.

“A fee will be charged to enter the port. Instead of driving on the pier dropping off a letter or collecting a letter from the vessel, we are asking you to walk so that they can ease the traffic on the pier and avoid congestion,” Mr. Ken Pemberton, NASPA’s Operations Manager, said in a release from the authority dated Dec. 12

The fee is paid upon entering the port entrance via the Iron Shed into an automated system programmed to accept two $1.00 coins or eight 25 cents coins. For business owners, the fee should be paid at the port’s office in Charlestown on a monthly basis.

Mr. Pemberton also asked pedestrians to exercise caution and attention to assist the authority to better manage the facility especially when it is busy.

“Please work with us as we try to provide quality service, better service for all in the island of Nevis,” The NASPA official said, urging public compliance with the new system.