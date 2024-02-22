Port Zante Stakeholders And Tourism Officials Engage In Productive Dialogue To Boost Buisness

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Stakeholders operating from Port Zante had the chance to interact directly with officials from the Ministry of Tourism on February 20 at the NEMA Conference Room, where they expressed their concerns and opinions, and offered recommendations aimed at enhancing business activities in this vital sector.

In attendance at the meeting was the Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha Henderson; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton; Julie Charles, CEO of Urban Development Corporation and Chair of the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, Diannille Taylor-Williams.

Minister Henderson, in her dialogue with the merchants, explained that the destination has seen an increase in the number of calls from larger vessels. This was seen with the inaugural visit of the largest cruise ship in the world, ‘Icon of the Seas’ which occurred on January 30th. The ‘Icon of the Seas’ returns to St. Kitts on February 27.

Minister Henderson also tackled the issue regarding the variety of brands available at Port Zante, noting that not all passengers are interested in some particular brands, especially when there are preferences for unique brands from discerning travellers.

She further stated that the ministry is currently in the process of consultations to develop a policy aimed at regulating the types of goods sold at Port Zante. During these consultations, it emerged that there is a consensus against the sale of counterfeit goods at Port Zante.

A commitment was made to consider the congestion of tourists on the eastern side, primarily as it is the only drop-off point at Port Zante. Merchants suggested advising tour operators to guide tourists back to the centre, allowing them to patronise more stores, as a significant portion of their sales occur when tourists return to the port in the afternoon.