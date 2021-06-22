The US National Hurricane Centre is keeping close watch over a tropical wave located about 750 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

It says the area of disturbance is producing disorganised showers and a few thunderstorms.

The NHC in its 2 pm update notes although shower activity has diminished somewhat this afternoon, recent satellite-derived surface wind data indicate that the wave has become better defined since yesterday.

It says some additional development of this disturbance will be possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organisation by Thursday. The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

The disturbance has a 30 per cent chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.