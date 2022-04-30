Post Cabinet Briefing APRIL 28, 2022

- Advertisement -

The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Thursday, April 28, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. During their meeting, Cabinet deliberated on several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Chairman welcomed the Financial Secretary who presented to the Cabinet on the final measures to be implemented to combat the rising prices of food and fuel and the cost of living generally in St. Kitts and Nevis. This policy document is the end result of discussions between the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet which began several weeks ago. Some of the measures had already been implemented such as the adjusting of prices for fuel and the regulating of prices for bread and other bakery products.

Several improvements in the working conditions of government employees were determined.

The Cabinet received and discussed a report on the final preparations thus far for the state funeral of Former Premier of Nevis and Ambassador Plenipotentiary His Excellency Vance Amory.

The Cabinet approved submissions that would bring considerable benefits to citizens and residents of the Federation.