BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, August 17, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

• Cabinet entertained a presentation from the Chairman of the Board of SCASPA (St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority) and the Chief Financial Officer on the situation at SCASPA and the way forward. They outlined the necessity for improving infrastructure at the Ports Authority, both air and sea, the cost cutting measures they had undertaken to bring the Authority back into a position of profitability and explained the impact that international regulations had on the human and financial resources of the Authority.

• Cabinet considered a short list of six out of 57 entries that were submitted for the 37th Anniversary of Independence Theme Competition. The winning theme chosen is “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020” and was submitted by 12- year-old Destinee Morris of Tabernacle Village.

• Cabinet considered the nominations for the Independence awards and also agreed to the recommendations submitted by the committee.

• Cabinet considered several submissions which would contribute to the growth and development of the country including the protocols for the reopening of schools.