BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Thursday, August 06 and Monday August 10, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

• The Ministry of Education alongside the COVID-19 National Task Force gave presentations to the Cabinet on the guidelines for the reopening of public and private early childhood education centres, and primary and secondary schools. The required health and safety protocols for the reopening were discussed and the necessary qualification prerequisites outlined to certify that education institutions are ready. The implementation of a shift system for primary and secondary schools because of spatial issues with respect to physical and social distancing protocols was also deliberated on. The delegation was represented by Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Tricia Esdaille and Permanent Secretary in The Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge; and Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

• The parliamentary agenda for the sitting of parliament on Thursday, August 13, was discussed with reference to the first, second, and third reading of bills.

• The new board for Social Security was discussed and approved. Also, a presentation was made by the Minister responsible for Social Security with respect to the status for payments via the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

• On August 10, the parliamentary discussion was further enhanced and discussed taking into consideration the sitting of parliament for September.

• Cabinet discussed public infrastructure issues including but not limited to water testing and distribution, and challenges facing the Cayon community in terms of supply.

• Cabinet discussed the regulation pertaining to the wearing of face masks in public places.

• Cabinet approved a number of submissions designed to assist with the development of the country.