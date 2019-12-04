The following are the salient matters that were discussed, and the decisions taken at Monday’s formal meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Cabinet requested the Ministry of Social Development to prepare a database of differently-abled persons and to request of business houses in and around Basseterre to have designated parking spaces for those persons. Cabinet has mandated that the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) allocates designated parking spaces for differently-abled persons. Cabinet has agreed also to ensure that the plot of land in the St. Peter’s area in which the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities is interested would be allocated to them at a reasonable cost.

Cabinet discussed and approved increased budgetary support to the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Cabinet agreed to have the feeder road programme to some areas in the country implemented.

Cabinet approved many submissions to spur economic activity.

Cabinet has agreed that electoral reform matters will proceed in accordance with the electoral laws and constitutional provisions of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Federation is signatory to several UN Conventions, but previously and before this Administration no reporting had been done on efforts to ensure compliance. Cabinet approved documentation from the relevant Ministry in preparation for an upcoming periodic review on issues which were outstanding.

Cabinet had discussions on the upcoming Budget and preparations for it.