Formal meetings of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris took place on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 24, and Dec. 30, 2019 where the following salient matters were discussed, and decisions were taken.

Cabinet approved a number of Alien Landholding Licences for (a) persons desirous of obtaining directorships in locally registered companies, and (b) for the purchase of lands by a number of individuals in St. Kitts.

Cabinet approved a number of fiscal duty-free concessions for several small businesses.

Cabinet approved recommendation from the legal department for the formation of a new law commission with Magistrate Mrs. Josephine Mallalieu as chair.

Cabinet approved a request for temporary fiscal support for television services (The Cable).

Cabinet approved redemption of 200 acres of land from the Special Land Sales Company (St. Kitts) Ltd of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank in the following areas: La Vallee (75 acres); Brighton (25 acres); Hermitage (25 acres); Lodge (50 acres); and Lamberts Estate/Conyers (25 acres).