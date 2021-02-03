BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, February 1 at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

The Chair informed the Cabinet of some decisions taken during a recent meeting of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). Some recommendations regarding the indigenous banks were shared and in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were concerns. The Chair promised that he would engage with the ECCB as the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited is the largest indigenous bank within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

• The Cabinet discussed the matter of the severance payment, the viability of the Severance Fund, the method of processing claims, and the need for multi-sectoral communication.

• The National COVID-19 Task Force gave its weekly briefing to the Cabinet where the usual update on statistics with respect to infections, recoveries, and deaths locally, regionally, and internationally was given. Apart from the customary update on statistics, the Chief Medical Officer updated the Cabinet on the COVID-19 vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility and advised that the Federation would be provided with 21,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine very shortly. Cabinet was also advised that a doctor was already in the Federation from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) assisting with the training of local health practitioners in lab procedures. The Task Force has decided with the blessing of the Cabinet to launch a public awareness campaign to educate citizens and residents on the need to adhere to the health and safety protocols and the important benefits of being vaccinated. The Director of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) gave his usual report on traffic through the Federation by arriving and departing passengers. He advised the Cabinet that another major hotel, Kittitian Hill, had been approved for vacation in place.

• The Cabinet approved a travel advisory restricting travel from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa where new strains of the COVID-19 virus were discovered.

• Another factory at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Park has been approved to operate in two additional buildings, which would accommodate another 72 staff members returning to work.

• The Commissioner of Police gave his usual update to the Cabinet on the national crime statistics and also reported about an incident in Sandy Point involving police officers.

• Cabinet also approved submissions, which would facilitate economic activity.