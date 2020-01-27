The following matters were discussed and decisions taken during formal meetings of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on Monday, Jan. 20 and Wednesday, Jan. 22:

The Chair of Cabinet informed members of his meeting with the prospective candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Former Chancellor of Ecuador and Former President of the UN General Assembly.

Cabinet discussed the mechanism to correct anomalies with respect to salaries for members of the nursing profession.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs advised the Cabinet of the invitation from the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to attend a meeting and engage with him in Jamaica on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Cabinet considered personnel matters for the more effective operation of the Public Service and the Chair of the Cabinet reiterated the reasons for the repositioning of permanent secretaries.

A team from legal and financial services came to the Cabinet to brief the Cabinet Ministers and to ensure that they were properly seized of the financial implications surrounding the upcoming mutual evaluation review and to ensure that the bills to be tabled in Parliament were in order and can achieve the desired result.

Cabinet was presented with the new public relations initiative for the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) Hospital and Ministry of Health in general.

Cabinet agreed to CARICOM’s request for a representative from St. Kitts and Nevis to be a part of the election observer mission in Guyana. The elections in Guyana are due to be held on March 2, 2020.