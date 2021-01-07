BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

• Cabinet was advised of the usual statistics locally, regionally, and globally on the COVID-19 situation. The Director of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and the CEO of SCASPA (St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority) gave the updated arrival and departure figures including totals up to the present and from the reopening of the borders. The Chief Medical Officer spoke to the new variant of the virus, the availability of the vaccine, and the preferred type of vaccine for the Federation considering the storage requirements for vaccines. It was also reported that the KOI Resort has come on board for quarantine and isolation with 13 rooms available.

• The Cabinet was advised by the Commissioner of Police on the crime statistics that are trending downwards, while the detection rate is trending upwards.

• The Acting Comptroller of Customs spoke to the Cabinet on the new method for handling and clearing of non-commercial baggage and informed that the new system was much more efficient. Examination of goods is carried out jointly by Customs shipping agents and Port Authority at all times, and CCTV cameras are in use at examination facilities.

• Cabinet was advised that the legal framework has been put in place for the COVID-19 monitoring app to be rolled out in mid-January.

• Cabinet approved a submission for the appointment of members of the board for the Medical Cannabis Authority.