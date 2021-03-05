BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, March 01, 2021, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

• Cabinet began after the chair and several members of Cabinet had attended the funeral service for Beatrice Llewellyn Lam, and Cabinet recorded its condolences to her children and extended family. The Chair of the Cabinet, Ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs, other officials from the Ministry of Health, and members of the National COVID-19 Task Force were on hand at the RLB International Airport to receive 20,000 vaccines through a bilateral arrangement between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Government of India. Cabinet was advised by the Chair that St. Kitts and Nevis will gift the Government of Grenada with 2000 vaccines from what it had received.

• The National COVID-19 Task Force gave its weekly briefing to the Cabinet where the usual update on statistics with respect to infections, recoveries, and deaths locally, regionally, and internationally was given, in addition to flights and movements of passengers in and out of the Federation for the past week. With the arrival of the 20,000 vaccines, citizens and residents could now walk into the designated health centers without long delays. Cabinet was updated on the number of vaccinations which has already been done, and the plan for engaging the private sector, civil society, and government departments with a large staff. The public education programme with the Communications Unit of the Ministry of Health has been rolled out and so far, is well supported by the Task Force and is moving along seamlessly.

• Cabinet also approved submissions, which would see more construction in the sector, and Cabinet discussed legislation that would redound to the economic benefit of the Federation.