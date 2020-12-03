BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, November 16, Monday, November 23, Friday, November 27, and Monday, November 30, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

• The country would have been made aware of the land slippage that took place at Fort Tyson Rise in Frigate Bay. The Government engaged the homeowners affected by the incident through the Offices of the Director of Public Works and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development. They both reported to the Cabinet on the situation as it is presently, what restoration was deemed necessary, and what assistance could have been given to the persons affected.

• Cabinet entertained the usual COVID-19 National Task Force briefings where it was informed of transport information, SCASPA’s preparedness, Customs processes, and COVID-19 safety protocols for each incoming and departing flight. Two new properties have been offered for use as quarantine facilities and the issue is actively under consideration by the Task Force. The Cabinet has been kept fully informed by the Task Force of all challenges, successes, and difficulties encountered and has been satisfied thus far that since the re-opening of the borders everything has been progressing smoothly and efficaciously. There are no major concerns.

• Cabinet also received presentations from the Management of the National Housing Corporation (NHC), National Health Insurance Team, and the Solid Waste Management Corporation regarding budgetary issues.