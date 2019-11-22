The following summary of matters discussed, and decisions taken at Monday’s formal meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris was released Friday.

The Probation and Child Welfare Board has been reactivated to protect the nation’s children. The Cabinet has approved the members to serve for another two years.

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) met with the Cabinet and had high praise for the tourism plant and recognized the tremendous improvements in the tourism industry. There were discussions surrounding the uplands development and the second cruise pier.

Cabinet was updated on the work of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) during the hurricane season, which officially ends on November 30. Cabinet was informed of the Thanksgiving Service to mark this occasion. Cabinet was concerned about erosion and land slippage on the eastern side of the island, and remedial measures are being put in place.

Cabinet is also considering further work of the Marijuana Core Committee and considering commercial ventures which could see the extraction of oils from the cannabis plant. A report from the Marijuana Core Committee will be ready by mid-December 2019.

Cabinet considered submissions granting concessions to local entrepreneurs which will create jobs and engender self-empowerment