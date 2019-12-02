The following are the salient matters that were discussed and decisions taken during Monday’s formal meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Cabinet discussed the request for an observer as part of the CARICOM Observer Mission to Dominica for the General Elections, which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 6. The Cabinet recommended as nominee His Excellency Ambassador Sydney Osborne, OECS Commissioner and CARICOM Ambassador.

Cabinet also discussed salary scales and the realignment of Nurses’ salaries.

Cabinet approved various submissions, which would improve the socio-economic status of citizens.

Presentations were made to the Cabinet regarding further development of the Frigate Bay area.