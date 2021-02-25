BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, February 22, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

• The National COVID-19 Task Force gave its weekly briefing to the Cabinet where the usual update on statistics with respect to infections, recoveries, and deaths locally, regionally, and internationally was given. Apart from the customary update on statistics, the Cabinet was advised about the detailed plan for the rollout of the COVID-19 immunization programme to be launched on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Newtown Dental Clinic. Four health centers on St. Kitts and three on Nevis were identified for the vaccination rollout. The health centers on St. Kitts are the Basseterre Health Center, the Sandy Point Health Center, the Newtown Health Center, and the Tabernacle Health Center. On Nevis, they are the Charlestown Health Center, the Gingerland Health Center, and the Combermere Health Center. Additionally, the Task Force shared with the Cabinet that a private sector entity was offering physical space and human resources in the vaccination rollout process, and support in diagnostics going forward. The phasing protocols according to the WHO (World Health Organization) were explained to the Cabinet. Cabinet members were willing and ready to participate and accept the COVID-19 vaccine. The Task Force also informed the Cabinet of several stakeholder meetings which were to take place during the upcoming week, one at the Ross University Veterinary School of Medicine (RUSVM) campus and the other at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Headquarters.

• Cabinet approved one submission dealing with parliamentary matters.