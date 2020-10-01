BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, September 28 at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated.

• The Cabinet entertained discussions on the preparations for the reopening of the borders. The reconfiguring of the airport and the necessary infrastructural adjustments are being made to facilitate a safe and smooth reopening.

• The Cabinet was informed of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) search for a Director General and efforts being made by countries to seek the support of the Federation.

• The Cabinet held discussions on the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) results, and the Ministry of Education gave the updates. The Cabinet was informed that the Federation had achieved satisfactory success.

• Submissions were approved by the Cabinet, which would redound to the economic benefit of the country.