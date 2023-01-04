Post Covid: Grand New Year’s Day Parade Makes Gala Return

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The heart of downtown Basseterre exploded with folklore, music, and colour as revelers took to the streets in the New Year’s Day Grand Parade.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets, happy to be “outside again”, after a two-year break due to COVID-19

Winners from the Sugar Mas competitions, traditional performances by the Masquerade, Bull, Actors and Clown troupes led the procession followed by Luxe Carnival, Nautimas, Mas Rebelz, Fhunn Vybz and Ultra Carnival mas troupes.

The parade which got off to a late start made its way along a slightly different route than in previous years. The procession started at the Patsy Allers Play Field onto Cayon Street, onto Pond Road, a right onto Morris Paul Drive then along the Bay Road, and a right up Fort Street.

There were three judging points, at the Patsy Allers Play Field, Greenlands Park (the area between Fiennes Avenue and Westbourne Ghaut), and along Pond Road outside the Newtown Play Field.

The troupes did several laps through the streets before the close-off time of 7 pm.

The results of the street activities will be announced today, January 3 2023 at 1 pm.