CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Jonel Powell, Federal Minister of Education described the multi-million-dollar St. Kitts and Nevis Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Enhancement Project as one designed and destined for greatness in education in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The minister made the comment when he delivered remarks at the ground breaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art technical wing at the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) on August 6.

“The project is designed to bring about further positive changes to the educational landscape in the Federation,” said Hon. Powell. “This project will result in revolutionising the way we think of education. No longer can we think of education in the traditional sense of being successful in Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations.

“Education must also be seen as embracing and encompassing the technical, vocational and training aspects of the growth and development of all citizens,” he said. “At this juncture in our nation’s economic development it must become second nature for all of our people to develop a skill, or a talent, or an ability, or the capacity that will make us capable of doing more than sitting CXC examinations.”

The Education Minister noted that the TVET Enhancement Project is designed to ensure that programmes in schools and colleges in the Federation are fit for purpose for present and future generations of students, and to foster capacity building among students, teachers, instructors and leaders in various TVET fields.

“The major component of the enhancement project is civil works,” explained Powell. “As implementation continues to gain momentum, various facets will become visible. Among them are the construction of a new multi-purpose building at the Charlestown Secondary School; the renovation of TVET labs on St. Kitts; and the construction of the technical wing at GSS.