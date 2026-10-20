Power bills, healthcare high on PLP agenda

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Former Prime Minister and People’s Labour Party (PLP) Leader Dr. Timothy Harris has declared that his party is ready to return to government, presenting its candidates as a team capable of addressing the cost-of-living pressures, electricity bills, healthcare concerns and social challenges facing residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Speaking at a PLP press conference, Harris said the party had built a strong organisational foundation and was prepared to offer what he described as a more compassionate and people-centred approach to governance. He also used the occasion to outline concerns about the delivery of healthcare, the treatment of vulnerable citizens and the financial difficulties confronting households and businesses.

“Ready to serve and ready to deliver,” Harris said, as he expressed confidence in the party’s candidates and urged supporters to recognise the PLP as an alternative to the incumbent administration.

Harris described the candidates as individuals with strong community connections, professional experience and a commitment to public service. He said the party had brought together men and women who understood the concerns of their constituencies and were prepared to work towards improving the lives of residents.

Among those highlighted were Claudine Sanders, the party’s candidate for Constituency Number Eight, whom Harris described as an experienced educator and philanthropist; Calvin Pemberton, candidate for Constituency Number One, whom he identified as an architect, scout leader and sportsman; and Damian Lawrence, candidate for Central Basseterre, who brings experience in tourism, hospitality and the built environment.

He also recognised Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson, the candidate for Constituency Number Three, describing him as a businessman, sportsman and community leader, and Delante Lewis, the candidate for Constituency Number Four, whom he praised for his work in education and youth leadership.

Harris also endorsed Patricia Isles-Caesar for Constituency Number Five, highlighting her more than three decades of experience in education, including classroom teaching, school administration and service within the Ministry of Education. He said the party would announce its candidate for Constituency Number Six at a later date.

Turning to Constituency Number Seven, which he represents, Harris thanked residents across its 10 communities for their continued support. He said he remained committed to strengthening the constituency and improving the wider country, while welcoming back supporters who had previously moved away from the PLP.

The former prime minister argued that political leadership must be grounded in humility, honesty, competence and a willingness to serve residents consistently. He urged voters to assess the record of the incumbent administration and compare its performance with that of his previous government.

“Elections are about choices,” Harris said, cautioning voters against making decisions based solely on short-term financial inducements. He argued that citizens should instead consider policies, performance and the long-term effects of government decisions on their families and communities.

A major focus of Harris’ address was the financial strain he said households were experiencing, particularly in relation to electricity bills. He described residents as being forced to choose between paying utility bills and purchasing food, medication or other essential items.

He criticised the disconnection of electricity services by the state-owned St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC), arguing that the consequences could be particularly difficult for elderly residents, people with medical needs and families already struggling to meet their monthly expenses.

Harris questioned the requirement for disconnected customers to settle substantial arrears or make significant upfront payments before electricity could be restored. He also raised concerns about reconnection fees, arguing that such requirements could make it even more difficult for financially distressed households to regain access to an essential service.

The PLP leader said the Government should treat electricity as a basic necessity in modern society and approach the issue with greater consideration for the circumstances of struggling consumers.

He recalled that his administration had introduced a moratorium on electricity arrears following the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing customers to focus on keeping their accounts current rather than carrying the burden of accumulated debt. Under that approach, he said, consumers were encouraged to monitor their usage and pay for electricity consumed going forward.

Harris presented the measure as an example of what he described as compassionate governance and suggested that similar action would be considered if the PLP returned to office.

The former prime minister also criticised the administration over the People’s Empowerment Programme (PEP), claiming that vulnerable individuals, including elderly residents and single-parent households, had been removed from the programme without adequate notice. He said the Government had previously promised to increase the monthly benefit from $500 to $1,500 but had not fulfilled that commitment.

His remarks formed part of a broader argument that government assistance should be directed towards those who need it most and that social programmes should provide reliable support to households facing financial hardship.

Electricity costs and the wider cost of doing business were also raised by Hendrickson, the PLP’s candidate for Constituency Number Three. He said business owners had approached him with concerns about substantial increases in their electricity bills, citing examples of monthly bills rising from $500 to $2,500.

Hendrickson questioned how small businesses were expected to absorb increases of that magnitude without making difficult operational decisions. He said business owners could be forced to raise prices, reduce staffing or work longer hours while taking home less income.

He called for greater transparency from the Government and clear explanations about the factors driving the increases, as well as information on what measures were being taken to address the situation.

Hendrickson argued that the effects of rising operating costs extend beyond business owners, potentially affecting employees, customers and communities through higher prices and reduced employment opportunities.

Education reform and employment opportunities were another central theme of the press conference, with Isles Caesar outlining proposals aimed at strengthening the relationship between education and the labour market.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in education, she questioned whether the existing system was adequately preparing young people for employment, particularly those who complete secondary school with academic qualifications but lack marketable skills or recognised professional certification.

She stressed that academic achievement remained important but argued that qualifications alone were not always sufficient to secure meaningful employment.

Isles-Caesar proposed reforms to curriculum and assessment, stronger partnerships between educational institutions and industry, and expanded opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, job shadowing and supervised workplace training.

She said students should be assessed not only on what they know but also on their ability to apply knowledge through practical work, critical thinking, communication, problem-solving and technical competence.

She also called for greater attention to workplace readiness, including teamwork, adaptability, reliability and personal responsibility. According to Isles Caesar, these qualities should be developed from early childhood and reinforced throughout the education system.

The candidate further advocated the collection of reliable national data on the qualifications and certifications held by residents and the skills required by employers. She said such information could help policymakers identify gaps, guide education reform and enable businesses to find qualified local workers.

“The biggest problem we have in the Federation in terms of education reform is implementation,” she said, arguing that the country needed to move beyond discussions and ensure that proposed changes produced tangible results.

Isles-Caesar also connected education reform to the concerns of residents in Constituency Number Five, which includes Sandy Point and Fig Tree. She said her engagement with constituents had highlighted difficulties relating to food, medication, electricity costs and the broader cost of living.

She recounted encounters with residents facing personal hardships, including a young man with a disability who told her he was sometimes hungry and a mother seeking assistance because she was concerned about her teenage son. Isles Caesar said these experiences reinforced her belief that effective representation required listening to residents and responding to their needs.

She pledged to continue documenting concerns raised during community visits and said she intended to provide feedback as she worked towards addressing the issues identified.

Throughout the press conference, Harris repeatedly returned to the theme of representation, arguing that elected officials must remain accessible to constituents and demonstrate concern for their everyday struggles.

He said the PLP’s approach would place greater emphasis on community engagement and policies designed to assist ordinary citizens, including farmers, fishers, transport operators, healthcare workers, teachers, single parents and vulnerable households.

Harris also raised concerns about deaths he described as avoidable within the healthcare system, calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding such cases.

He specifically expressed sympathy to the family of Sonia Frates-Richardson, whose death he described as untimely. Harris said he had known her from his days at Cayon High School and had spoken with her shortly before her death.

He called on the Ministry of Health to commission an urgent and professional inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death, arguing that the family deserved clarity about what had happened. His comments followed public discussion and videos circulating on social media concerning the circumstances of her passing.

Harris also referred to previous public remarks by Permanent Secretary Curtis Martin about what had been described as avoidable deaths. He argued that the concerns warranted a wider investigation beyond individual cases and said that, if the incumbent administration did not pursue such an inquiry, a PLP government would undertake one.

The calls for an investigation were presented by Harris as part of a broader concern about public confidence in healthcare services. However, the allegations and calls for inquiry were not accompanied by findings establishing the circumstances of the deaths he referenced.

As the press conference concluded, Harris urged residents to consider the direction of the country and the responsibilities of political leadership. He argued that small island states needed clear plans and a vision capable of responding to both international pressures and the daily realities experienced by citizens at home.

He maintained that the PLP had the experience, candidates and organisational capacity to lead the country, while calling on supporters and undecided voters to examine the records and proposals of the competing political parties.

Harris said the party was prepared to serve and deliver if returned to office, presenting its campaign as an opportunity to address household hardship, improve educational and employment outcomes, strengthen social support and investigate concerns about healthcare delivery.