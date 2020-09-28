CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advises customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Cotton Ground Police Station to Nelson Spring, that there will be a power outage on Thursday October 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from the Cotton Ground Load Break Switch (LBS) to Nelson Spring. It forms part of NEVLEC’s programme to upgrade the Cotton Ground Feeder.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the interruption. We thank the public for your continued patience and cooperation.