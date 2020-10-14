CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Department of Statistics and Economic Planning (DSEP) in the Ministry of Finance on Nevis will embark on a Pre-census Mapping Exercise from October 16 to November 20, as part of activities leading to the conduct of the Population and Housing Census commencing in September 2021.

DSEP Director, Mrs. Dorriel Phillip, noted that it is important to find out the true number of households on Nevis to plan for the census next year.

“We have a whole year and there are different exercises and different things that need to be done before we get to the census,” said Ms. Phillip. “One of the first things that we are going to do is the Pre-census Listing and Mapping Exercise…It seeks to collect data on the number of households and persons residing in various communities on Nevis and it also provides an update of the housing stock.

“You will realise that when we started the 2010/2011 census and the 2020/2021 census a number of new houses had been built. We need to capture the new houses that have been built and we need to know how many persons are now residing on Nevis so that we can plan for the 2021 actual census.”

For the pre-census exercise, each parish has been sub-divided into Enumeration Districts (EDs) and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Caribbean Community; each district should not exceed 100 households.

“That’s one of the first things we are checking in that the EDs that we presently have do not exceed 100 households,” said Ms. Phillip. “For those that have exceeded 100 households, with the help of the Department of Physical Planning we will have to change the boundaries of the EDs.

“So for each household there will be five simple questions and they are:

1. Who is the head of the household?

2. The contact number for the head of the household?

3. The number of persons living in the household?

4. How many persons living in the households are males and how many are females? and

5. The address of the household,” Mrs. Phillip explained.

Ms. Phillip urged the public to cooperate with the enumerators, and gave the assurance that all information received will be treated with confidentiality.

“I would like to encourage the general public to work along with our enumerators when they come to your homes,” concluded Ms. Phillip. “It won’t take more than two to three minutes to answer the five questions. They will be using tablets, so once the information is in, it is private, it’s confidential and it would be kept in the strictest confidence.

“We will be using it to help us to go forward in planning Census 2021 because when it is census everybody should be counted; everybody matters,” said Ms. Phillip. This is not a sample survey where we are just doing a part of the population but this is every person must be counted, and we encourage all persons to please cooperate and help us to do the job we set out to do.”

The enumerators conducting the survey will be identified by their name tags which will also bear the department’s logo.