BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Information taken from people during a census is taken very seriously and enumerator’s take every precaution to ensure that the data is answered truthfully, explained Social Statistician/Demographer in the Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Corneil Williams.

“We ask the respondents to be forthright and honest with their responses to the questions,” he said. “Part of that is that they understand that this is for no purpose except for the good of the country and for your own good. There is no negative effect that can come back at you for providing this information.”

Williams said the people collecting the information, the enumerator; their information is then fact-checked.

“The supervisor has the responsibility to go back to a portion of those households and verify that the person actually came to that household and conducted interviews and that these were the responses given and that these responses are actually truthful and factual to the best of their knowledge and ability,” he said.

He said that this is then followed up with a Post Enumeration Survey where a percentage of the full information collected is again surveyed.

“We go back to a percentage of the population and we ask ‘Good day, we received this information from you and we are seeking to verify that it came from you and that this is, in fact, the truth as it is known to you’,” said Williams. “So, there is a multistage process to ensure that the truthfulness and the factuality of the data provided.”