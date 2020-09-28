BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Preliminary Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination results showed more acceptable grades recorded this year over 2019 results, according to Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell.

Minister Powell said hat St. Kitts and Nevis entered 1,762 candidates to write the CSEC Examinations in 32 subject areas this year realising an increase of 101 candidates over 2019. 1,327 candidates wrote exams in St. Kitts. There were 742 entries as private candidates while 585 were students registered across seven secondary institutions.

Nevis recorded 435 candidates writing CSEC Examinations in 28 subject areas. 85 of that total were school candidates while 250 registered privately.

Minister Powell said that, based on final statistics published by CXC, the Federation recorded 6,342 subject entries for CSEC Examinations this year.

“Although 6,342 subject entries were recorded, from the 1,762 candidates, 6,079 were actually reported by the CXC council as being sat with 1,464 entries in Nevis and 4,615 in St. Kitts,” said Hon. Powell. “The fallout of 263 was due to absenteeism.”

Minister Powell stated that acceptable grades for CSEC Examinations are grades one to three. He noted that during the examination period under review St. Kitts and Nevis recorded 5,109 acceptable grades; 818 more than last year.

This year, there were 1,486 Grade One’s, 1,920 Grade Two’s and 1,703 Grade Three’s. Minister Powell said that secondary schools in St. Kitts returned 3,143 acceptable grades, while those in Nevis recorded 1,012. Private candidates in St. Kitts attained 724 passing grades with 230 in Nevis.

Powell noted that in St. Kitts, the Washington Archibald High School received the highest acceptable grades of 829 from 999 entries. On Nevis, Charlestown Secondary emerged as the school with the highest acceptable grades, 568 from 642 entries.

Of the 5,109 acceptable grades returned for CSEC Examinations, 4,155 were obtained by school candidates and 954 by private registrants. This resulted in a national pass rate of 84.03 percent as against 80.37 percent recorded in 2019.

“We are pleased to report an increase in our national pass rate this year over last year,” said Powell.

The Federation recorded a national pass rate of 86.32 percent for English A which saw 700 acceptable grades from 811 entries.

“This is a slight increase over 2019 which realised 84.15 percent,” said Minister Powell. “There was however a marked decrease in English B, which scored 49 acceptable grades from 69 entries when compared to 61 acceptable grades from 71 entries recorded in 2019 with a pass rate of 85.92 percent. This year’s English B returned a national pass rate of 71.01 percent.”

Minister Powell said that Mathematics returned 503 acceptable grades from 832 entries with a pass rate of 60.46 percent, showing a modest increase over 2019’s 51.06 percent.

Principles of Business, Office Administration, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Information Technology continue to be popular subject choices nationally returning remarkably acceptable grades and a national pass rate of over 90 percent in each discipline, said Powell.

Nine-hundred-seventy less than acceptable grades represented Four, Five and Six, from 6,079 entries were returned nationally.

“Though it may be 15.9 percent this should not go un-noticed as it points to the need to engage students differently to assist them in performing creditably as 970 less acceptable grades are 970 too many,” said Powell.

The award of ungraded results of CSEC candidates who should have received grades is being investigated and an update will be provided in a subsequent report.

Candidates are seeking to challenge grades received by utilizing CXC’s query and review process. Therefore, final statistics may be impacted, said Minister of Education, according to Powell.

