CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Satisfaction with the progress made on the St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project at Pinney’s was expressed by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, and His Excellency Tom Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Premier and Ambassador Lee led an official inspection tour of the site on September 15, during which they were updated on the status of the project.

Premier Brantley said he is very excited about the progress achieved and described the project as a signal achievement for the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). He expressed gratitude for the support by Ambassador Lee and the Taiwanese government on behalf of the people of Nevis and the NIA.

“This park was always intended to be a national project. It was always intended to showcase the relationship between the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the people of Taiwan, and I think today we are seeing the manifestation of that,” said Hon. Brantley. “We look forward to the completion.

“I think the people of Nevis are going to see this unfold,” he said. “I hope that it will become a hub…We expect that this park is going to be something that we can all be proud of. It will certainly be a monument to the lasting friendship that we have enjoyed with the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).”

Ambassador Lee noted his pleasure with the achievement of the contractor over the few short weeks since the project started in August. He conveyed appreciation to the NIA and the contractor for working diligently on the project with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“There’s no doubt this is a very important project and I’m very glad to see it’s progressing pretty well,” said Ambassador Lee. “I’m confident with our joint efforts this project can be completed according to the timeframe. Rest assured our embassy will continue to work with the NIA to make sure the project will progress smoothly for the benefit of our two great people.”

Mr. Vincent Lai, Project Manager with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (IDCF), explained that approximately 16 percent of Phase One has been completed, which includes work on landscaping, bathroom facilities and the lawn amphitheatre.

The project will incorporate a visitor centre, kiosks, an outdoor recreation area, a car park and an observation pathway.

Project Director Michael Perkins noted that delays due to COVID-19 and other circumstances led to a revised schedule for the park’s construction. He said the project is now on track to be completed in December.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project is jointly funded by the NIA and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).