

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Alexandra Hospital Matron Aldris Dias and Assistant Matron Jessica Scarborough retirements after years of stellar service to the Nevis’ healthcare sector have been congratulated by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration.



The Premier expressed his gratitude and that of his administration for the two healthcare officials’ contribution to the health of the Nevisian community.



“There is no language that I can employ… words would not be sufficient to express the gratitude of my government and the gratitude of the people of Nevis to Matron Dias and Assistant Matron Scarborough. They have served us with distinction,” said Hon. Brantley. “I want to say thank you to those who have served for decades and have done so with distinction.”

The Premier described Matron Dias as a complete and compassionate professional.

“She was par excellence. She was someone, who in my view, was the crème de la crème,” said Brantley. “I will miss her personally, and I know the hospital will miss her, and I know Nevis will miss her in terms of her role as matron of our hospital.

“She epitomized professionalism. She epitomized service. Matron Dias … I know these words are not sufficient but thank you,” he said.

Premier Brantley also lauded Assistant Matron Scarborough’s dedication to her field, highlighting her work in the fight against prostate cancer.

“Jessica Scarborough, Assistant Matron, solid as a rock, has done so much in terms of prostate screening here on the island,” said Brantley. “That’s what I would always remember her for, encouraging our men to know their status and as a consequence of her efforts and others, we’ve seen the incidence of prostate cancer fall on the island of Nevis.

“Thank you for your service to health. Thank you for your service to the Alexandra Hospital. Thank you for your service to the people of Nevis,” he said.

Brantley also congratulated the new Matron-designate, Chandreka Persaud Wallace, and Assistant Matron-designates, Dhaima Golding and Gracelyn Hanley, while announcing their imminent appointments.

“Let me congratulate these three young Nevisian nurses, nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis, who are the ones tipped to take the institution Alexandra Hospital forward,” concluded the Premier.