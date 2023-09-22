Premier Brantley hails Nevis’ ceremonial parade for the 40th Anniversary of Independence as historic

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 20, 2023)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis has hailed the 40th Anniversary Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park on September 19 as historic.

Premier Brantley stated, “The ceremonial parade to mark the 40th Anniversary of Independence in Nevis was historic. It is the first time in 40 years that a sitting Prime Minister was able to attend the ceremony in Nevis. The attendance of Prime Minister [Dr. Terrance] Drew and members of his Federal Cabinet speaks volumes to the work that is being done to deepen and strengthen the bonds between St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew attended the ceremony with Cabinet colleagues Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Hon. Senator Isalean Phillip, and Dr. Marcus Natta, Cabinet Secretary.

The Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis (r) welcomes Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew (l) to the 40th Anniversary Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park, Nevis on September 19, 2023

Premier Brantley also acknowledged the presence of Her Excellency Linda Taglialatela, United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, and officials visiting with the Republic of China (Taiwan) Honour Guard contingent.

“We also had the attendance of high level diplomats and those in attendance were treated to a spectacular display by the Honour Guard from the Republic of China (Taiwan) who were on parade with our armed and unarmed groups. The spirit of patriotism and togetherness was clear to all gathered. Long may it continue.”

The audience comprised Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd and Mr. Elmo Liburd; members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet; senior civil servants; Lady Sheila Daniel, wife of the late Sir Simeon Daniel, National Hero; past and present members of Nevis Island Assembly; members of the judiciary; members of the clergy; NIA Independence Honourees; leaders and other representatives of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force and Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and other invited guests.

Inspection of the armed and unarmed forces during the 40th Anniversary Independence Day Ceremonial Parade held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park, Nevis on September 19, 2023

Members of the armed forces participate in the 40th Anniversary Independence Day Ceremonial Parade held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park, Nevis on September 19, 2023

Hundreds of persons turned out to the event to witness the armed and unarmed forces, civic organisations, and students from all public schools perform precision drills during the March Past and Inspection of the Parade. More than nine thousands persons at home and in the Diaspora viewed the ceremonial parade online.