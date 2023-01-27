Premier Brantley Names Alexis Jeffers as Special Advisor

By Devonne Cornelius

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Hon. Alexis Jeffers has been appointed to serve as a special advisor to the Office of the Premier of Nevis.

That announcement was made on January 26 at Premier Brantley’s first press conference for 2023.

“Mr. Alexis Jeffers, who ran in the local election as a candidate in the parish of St. James and who now serves as an Elected Member for Nevis 11, has been appointed as a special advisor to the office of the premier on investment matters and has been charged with delivering for us some major projects, principally the airport.”

Jeffers lost his parliamentary seat (St. James, Nevis 4) in the Nevis Island Assembly elections held in December 2022 to the Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party, Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge.

Premier Brantley also revealed that the Hon. Latoya Jones, Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly, will continue to serve as Special Advisor to the Officer of the Premier on community-related matters.