

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Mark Brantley Premier of Nevis met recently with Steve Tyson, the new chairman of the Nevis Chapter of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC), to discuss how the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the private sector can partner to advance the economic recovery on the island.



Brantley, NIA Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, along with Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, met on February 9, with Tyson and other Chamber officials.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to have met with the new chairman of the Nevis Chapter of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce for a very fruitful engagement.



“We discussed ways to foster greater private public sector partnerships for the recovery of the Nevis economy,” said Brantley. “I thank them for their keen interest in growing the private sector and generating much needed jobs.”



Tyson said the dialogue was focused on continued private sector and the NIA’s collaboration as Nevis rebounds from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our broad-based discussion’s main objective was to see how the private sector can partner with the government in improving the economy and creating job opportunities,” explained Tyson. “It’s no different here in Nevis than across the globe with businesses really hurting. Hotels, tour operators and taxi drivers are really hurting. The question is what other investment opportunities we can look at to try to stimulate activity in the economy.”



Tyson said the Chamber is especially keen to learn about what projects may be in the pipeline for Nevis that will help boost the economy.



Tyson commended the NIA for the concessions implemented for businesses on Nevis following the onset of the pandemic, some of which have been extended into 2021. He said the Chamber will maintain its advocacy for the local business community, as its membership collectively seeks ways to improve the business climate and also contribute to society.



Premier Brantley and Tyson plan to meet on a quarterly basis for regular updates.



Tyson was elected as chairman of the Chamber on December 21, 2020 and chaired his first meeting in January. At the same time, Lester Blackett, became Vice Chairman; Oscar Walters, Treasurer; and Ms. Patricia Claxton, Immediate Past Chairman. Other elected executives are Denrick Liburd, Mrs. Sunita Persaud-Browne and Ernie France, Advisor.